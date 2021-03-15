From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Apex Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has described the late patriarch of Nwodo family, Joe Nwodo, as a patriot.

Mourning his demise, Ohanaeze said Nwodo was “a scholar, lawyer, gentleman, patriot and one of our best and brightest.”

A statement by the National Publicity Secretary of the organisation, Chiedozie Ogbonnia, disclosed the Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, George Obiozor, had sent his condolences to the Nwodos.

He said in commiserating with the family, the Ohanaeze boss reflected on life and times of Nwodo and stated that he “loved life and that his life was full of enthusiasm, exuberance and irresistible optimism.”

He prayed God to grant his siblings, Okwy Nwodo, Nnia Nwodo and the entire members of the family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.