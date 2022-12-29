From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, which has been thrown into mourning following the passing of its President-General, George Obiozor, has described the late icon as an Igbo titan.

In an official reaction to Obiozor’s death, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation said Obiozor was a prodigy and an enigma of some sort whose most endearing mystique can be summarised in character; the courage of his convictions, steadfastness and uncompromising commitment to his goals.

Ohanaeze statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Dr Alex Ogbonnia, said that Obiozor had an unassailable commitment to the Igbo and exhibited it in his leadership of Ohanaeze.

The organisation which expressed the pain and sorrow with which it received the news of the passing of Obiozor, further described him as “an erudite reflective scholar of world renown, prophetic intellectual, astute resourceful administrator, sagacious plebian political submarine, seasoned diplomat, cultural reservoir, detribalized patriot, jovial cerebral discussant, among others.”

Ohanaeze stressed that by the death of Obiozor, the Igbo, Nigeria and indeed the global academic community had lost a lot.

The organisation condoled the wife, children and immediate family, urging all to take solace in the fact that “when a chronicle of Igbo personages will be launched, some leaders will appear in footnotes while some chapters will be devoted to Ambassador Professor George Obiozor.”