Recently, Ndigbo in Amuwo Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State converged on FESTAC Town, Lagos, to choose a new chairman for the apex Igbo sociocultural group in the area.

As early as 9:30am on Saturday, members of the association arriveed in their numbers, while electoral officials from the state chapter were on hand to organize the election.

In an interview with the media, the immediate past chairman, Chief Sunnex Ohanazoeze, said the election turned out to be peaceful because all the stakeholders agreed to pick his successor through concensus arrangement.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman, Ichie Ezeunara Chikwado Lawrence thanked the Ohanaeze Amuwo Odofin for finding him worthy to be there leader, adding that he would always do his best to carry them along.

On some of his goal for the association, Ichie Chikwado promised to work towards getting a befitting secretariat for Ohanaeze Amuwo Odofin. “I will also sponsor empowerment programmes for the unemployed youths while also reaching out to widows and the less privilege through welfare packages.”

Furthermore the new Ohanaeze chairman also aimed at promoting Igbo culture by encouraging all sons and daughters to adopt Igbo as official languages in all their meetings.

Other Igbo leaders who spoke to the media described Ichie Chikwado as a God fearing leader who will move Ndigbo in Amuwo Odofin to a greater heights.

