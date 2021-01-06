By Lukman Olabiyi, Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri and Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Justice S. I Okpara of the Imo State High Court, Owerri, has restrained Uche Okwukwu, Chief Gary Enwo-Igariwey and their cohort from interfering in any manner whastsoever with the electlon of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo slated for Sunday.

The court gave order while ruling on an Ex-parte application filed by Dr. Ikedi Ohakim.

Ohakim is the only applicant in the suit while Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief John Nwodo, Okwukwu, Electoral Committee, Ohanaeze, Chief Enwo-Igariwey and Chief Richard Ozubu were listed as number one to six respondents.

The application was supported with nine paragraphs affidavit of urgency.

After hearing the application moved by the applicant’s counsel, Aloy O. Ejimakor, the Court ruled: “It Is hereby ordered that the third (Okwukwu) and fifth (Enwo-Igariwey) defendants and their cohorts are hereby restrained In the interim from interferring in any manner whastsoever with the electlon of officers of the 1(Ohanaeze Ndigbo) defendant and or in any manner conducting a parallel election of the officers of the 1(Ohanaeze Ndigbo) defendant pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice for interlocutory injunction fixed for Monday the 11th day of January, 2021.”

Besides the court also granted leave to the applicant to serve the defendant by substituted means, that is by pasting the writ of summons and other accompanying court processes in the suit at the door/gate of the defendants being their last known place of a board. And also published all the document in a national newspaper.

In the main suit, among the prayers of the applicant before the court include: A declaration of the court that fourth defedant to wit: The electoral committee constituted by Imeobi Ohanaeze on December 20, 2020 and chaired by the fifth defendant is the sole and autentic body that possessed authority to conduct election scheduled to hold between 6th and 11th January 2021.

A declaration of the court that the third defendant’s actions in constituting another electoral committees is illegal, null avoid.

However, the presumed consensus candidate for the office of the President General, Professor George Obiozor, has vowed to tackle insecurity in the South East as if elected.

Obiozor who briefed newsmen, yesterday, on why he is interested in the exalted position said described insecurity as the major challenge confronting the zone.

“The most urgent and imperative need of Ndigbo today is security. The security of Ndigbo in Nigeria and beyond has become a compelling primary responsibility and of serious concern to Ndigbo.

“At home in Nigeria, the story of insecurity of Ndigbo has reached irreverently dangerous level of existential threat. Ndigbo are indeed in terms of security, the most vulnerable and victims of violence throughout Nigeria.

“They are the most exposed to physical violence, attack and destruction of their houses or property at the slightest crisis in any part of Nigeria.