The pan-Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Lagos, recently honoured Chief Livinus Richard Okwara, Chairman, Rimax Institute of Computer Studies, with the award of Nna Ndigbo, Lagos.

At the presentation, Chief Oliver Akubueze, Mmiri Ndigbo, Lagos, noted that the award was in appreciation of his numerous contributions to the society and the Igbo race.

Akubueze said the organisation was proud to identify with Chief Okwara as father of Igbos in Lagos, adding that the award was in recognition of his outstanding achievements and immense contributions as regards promoting and encouraging fatherly gestures, making the voice of the Igbos to be heard in the state and bringing up men, women and youths, who would become responsible citizens.

Reacting to the honour, Chief Okwara, from Isi Kenesi in Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State, said his was to create a good relationship between the Igbos and their host communities in Lagos, to ensure better understanding socially and otherwise.

“A lot of our children who are born and educated in Lagos don’t have the opportunity to get into public service here. Igbo residents who have two to three generations here cannot boldly say they are Lagosians and free to go to government organisation for better benefits,” adding that the treatment must be reversed.

He advised Igbos in Lagos to stop any habit that has given the tribe a bad name like antagonising their landlords where they live. He also called for more cooperation between traditional rulers from the South East and those from the South West.

Chief Emeka Obioha, one of the organisers of the event and chairman, Ohanaeze stakeholders, noted that the awardee had made life meaningful to many young and old Igbo.

“Educationally he has impacted students, Igbo and other tribes, through scholarships, built schools, and gave opportunities for many Igbos to have homes in Lagos by giving them access to own land. He is the first to bring in computers in Nigeria.”

Chief Omemma Onuoha, immediate past chairman of Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo, Lagos, commended Okwara, saying he deserves the award.

Ezeudo of Agbado Oke-Odo, Eze E.U Opara Chukwu expressed joy at the award to a deserved person. The event had traditional rulers, local government and LCDA chairmen, Ohanaeze chieftains and others in attendance.