Peter Anosike

president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Lagos State, Nnamdi Nwigwe, has said the socio-cultural organisation in the state is intact.

Speaking after the suspension of some erring members by the disciplinary committee, he said Igbo needs unity more than ever before.

Nwigwe said since some eminent statesmen like Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Edwin Clark, Alhaji Balarabe Musa were championing the call for a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction, Igbo could not be spanner in the wheel of achieving the project.

He said leadership has a process, adding that nobody could jump fence and become a leader.

Chairman of the five-man disciplinary committee, Chief Chukwuakirimadu Emmanuel, said Ohanaeze Ndigbo, under Nwigwe is bent on moving Igbo nation forward.

He said the association has a lot of programmes to transform Igbo people living in Lagos State.