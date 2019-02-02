The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, Dr Solomon Ogbonna, has praised the founding fathers of Alaba International market.

He said that effort of the founding fathers of the market has gone a long way in reducing poverty from Igbo land.

According to him, the electronics market has the biggest concentration of Igbo than any other market place in the world.

The Ohanaeze chieftain wondered how Igbo land would have been without the market.

According to him, through the efforts of the traders in the market, Igbo land is witnessing tremendous development.

“I am very proud of Alaba international market traders .They are demonstrating the entreprenuial spirit which the Igbo man is noted for. It is no longer new that we as a people, turn forests to cities. We turn swamps into estates. That is the will and determination of the Igbo man .We don’t run away from challenges, rather we confront it head on and make the best out of it. We know how to make our problems submit to us. If you see what the traders in Alaba are going through, it will shock you but as a result of hard work, strong will and determination, they are still marching forward. So, I am really proud of them,,” he said.

Also contributing, the Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, Chief Ozo Nweke said that the traders in Alaba International deserve to be celebrated for their ingenuity.

According to him, a lot of youths who may have probably gone into crime as result of idleness are today busy in the market gainfully employed.

He said that the traders are also helping in the development of Igbo land.

“We are happy to celebrate Alaba at 40 because the traders are our worthy ambassadors. They are exhibiting the spirit which the Igbo man is known for, that is courage and hard work. It is my prayer that the market would continue to grow from strength to strength. I am also using the opportunity of their anniversary to appeal to the Federal Government to look into the plight of the traders who are going through hell while doing legitimate business .Government should try to create enabling environment for them to ply their trade,”Nwke said.