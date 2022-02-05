The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, United Kingdom (UK)/Ireland has applauded Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State for his sacrifices and contributions towards the progress of the state and the entire South East geo-political zone, stressing that the governor has demystified governance through his exemplary leadership and new narratives.

The UK/Ireland Chapter of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization made the commendation when the newly elected President of the chapter, Chief Mrs. Aqueen Ibeto (Adabuzo), led a delegation to the Government House, Enugu, on a courtesy visit to Gov. Ugwuanyi, on Friday.

Chief Ibeto noted that the visit was “a unanimous decision of his group to discuss other areas of common interest to the service of the Igbo Nation.

In the delegation with Ibeto was President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Enugu State Chapter, Prof. Fred Eze, the National Publicity Secretary of the Organization, and Chief Alex Ogbonnia, among others.

Chief Ibeto, an indigene of Enugu State, sought the chapter’s collaboration with the state government to enable it to contribute and showcase its plans “to make sure that Enugu State remains on top”.

Presenting the UK/Ireland President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo to Gov. Ugwuanyi earlier, the President of Enugu State Chapter of the Organization, Prof. Eze, described her emergence as “a big achievement for Enugu State”.

In his remarks, the National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Ogbonnia commended Gov. Ugwuanyi for “the kind of peace we witness in Enugu State.”

Chief Ogbonnia pointed out that Gov. Ugwuanyi is a leader who accommodates everybody, saying: “he is a man who knows how to manage friends and foes; he proportions kindness with respect to depth of loyalty; he is not prepared to make enmity; he is a great man; I must say that Enugu State came to witness the democracy of this very cycle.

“I cannot thank you enough for your kindness and humility. Enugu State is thriving today because you are fully educated; you have the competence; you have the diligence; you have the carriage; you have the understanding and you have the capacity; and that is why Enugu State is moving in peace.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi congratulated Chief Ibeto on her emergence as the first female President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, pointing out that he was not surprised at her new feat considering the pedigree of her Royal family being the daughter of late Igwe Okobo from Obinagu in Udi LGA of Enugu State.