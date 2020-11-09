Fred Itua, Abuja

President of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the South West of Nigeria, Chief Matthew Nwankwo, has denied rumour of rift in the Igbo community in the region.

He spoke at the inauguration of the women’s wing of the group in Oyo State, under the new leadership of Mrs. Nkechi Iyiakaimo, which was held in Ibadan, and she is expected to pilot the affairs of the group for the next four years.

“The unity of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in South West is first among equal, because since I assumed office as the South West president, I have toured round the South West states and I ensured we hold our monthly meetings.

“It is in that monthly meeting that we come together to discuss our affairs, if there is any challenge in any state, we discuss it, and proffer solutions, and all along, we don’t have any problem.”

The President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Oyo State, Ndubisi Okorie, a fellow of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, also charged the new women’s leader to deliver and work in the interest of the group, urging the women’s wing to bring harmony into the group.

Iyiakaimo promised to deliver and bring in more women into the group as she further promised her loyalty to the leadership of the group in the South West and Oyo State, adding that she would continue from where her predecessor stopped.

“I must thank our President, Chief Matthew Nwankwo and Engineer Okorie, for giving me the opportunity to serve and I promise to work in the socio-economic and political interests of Ndigbo. Also, I must thank my immediate past president, Chief Kate Onyechere, for giving the platform to serve Ndigbo in the entire South-West.”

Mrs Onyechere, charged the new executives to remain united in love, respect, and honour and continue to uphold the virtues of the Ohanaeze Ndigbo.