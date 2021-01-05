From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The presumptive consensus candidate to the position of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Professor George Obiozor, has vowed to tackle insecurity in the South-East as a top priority if elected into office.

Prof Obiozor, briefing reporters on why he is interested in the position, noted that if elected into office, the insecurity challenges confronting the region would be addressed .

According to Obiozor, ‘the most urgent and imperative need of Ndigbo today is security. The security of Ndigbo in Nigeria and beyond has become a compelling primary responsibility and of serious concern to Ndigbo.

‘At home in Nigeria, the story of insecurity of Ndigbo has reached in reverently dangerous level of existential threat. Ndigbo are indeed in terms of security , the most vulnerable and victims of violence throughout Nigeria,’ Obiozor said.

The candidate stated that Igbos ‘are the most exposed to physical violence , attack and destruction of their houses or properties at the slightest crisis in any part of Nigeria.

‘In fact, this victim syndrome , vulnerable and insecurity has gone beyond our shores, in Ghana, South Africa, etc. There must be a solution to the insecurity problems of Ndigbo at home and abroad.

‘There are ways of doing this and and there are certainly Ndigbo who are capable of either helping to contain the propensity towards violence against Ndigbo or persuading the appropriate authorities to do so. In matters of this nature, knowledgeable leadership is a sine qua non – a necessity,’ Obiozor stated.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the Elders Council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, has insisted that the venue for the election remains Imo State.

Chief Iwuanyanwu, in his New Year message to the Nigerian people, explained that the ‘Ime Obi’ caucus of the Igbo group has decided to follow the constitution and rules of the election, thereby deciding on Imo as the venue of its leadership election.