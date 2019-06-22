Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

As proposed plans by Miyetti Allah cattle breeders to establish vigilantes in South-East Nigeria continue to raise dust, Igbo political group Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), at the conclusion of a crucial meeting held in Owerri, said it was a deliberate plan to invade Igbo land and stir up a second Biafra war.

“Ndi’Igbo are the most loving and peaceful race in the project of one Nigeria since 1960 till date, and have maintained a peaceful co-existence among other tribes and ethnic Nationalities,” said Igboayaka O. Igboayaka, President General of the OYC.

“That the demand of Fulani herdsmen to establish Fulani vigilante groups is the institution of militia terrorist groups in disguise in Igbo land in preparation to launch an attack against the peaceful loving people of the Igbo race.”

Igboayaka said that the Fulani, known for their cattle-rearing, have since the election of President Mohammed Buhari in 2015 become hit-men terrorizing the whole country.