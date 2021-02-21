The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council, OYC, has expressed concern over the on-going military operation at Orlu in Imo State.

In a statement, President General of the association, Mazi Okwu Nnabike said For the past few days, troops of the Nigerian Army were said to have stormed Orlu, combing bushes and forests in search of the members of the Eastern Security Network, an arm of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. They were alleged to have bombed some places in the process.

Reacting, OYC, Mazi Nnabuike, warned that the life of any Igbo man wasted would attract dire consequences.

He said it was saddening that the military and other security operatives were also using Igboland as a testing ground whereas they were unable to tackle major security challenges starring them in the face in other parts of the country.

Okwu said, “Our heart bleeds once again over the news of the mayhem going on in Orlu Imo State. “It is quite deplorable that while the Federal Government and it’s agents were busy negotiating with terrorists in the North, the same government is busy here clamping down on people demanding for freedom, a clear case of different stroke for different people.

“It is also ironical that the same military which had remained helpless in the face of endless attacks from terrorists up North, only finds its teeth when it come to the Southeast.

Tens of students were abducted from their school in Niger State and we are yet to see military helicopters hover around the bandits camps, rather Sheikh Gunmi and his likes are there romancing the terrorist on behalf of the federal government

He urged the Southeast governors and other Igbo leaders not to keep quiet in the face of what he called “a deliberate ploy to provoke Ndigbo into an action that would necessitate another genocide.

“If we maintain mutual silence today because it’s Orlu, when they get done with them, they will move to another part of Igbo land.”