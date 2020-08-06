Magnus Eze, Enugu

Barely five months to the end of his tenure, President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, has received vote of confidence from the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the organisation.

President of Anambra State chapter of Ohanaeze, Damian Okeke, who moved the motion, extolled what he described as the wonderful and unequalled leadership style of Nwodo in the past three and half years.

Okeke said Nwodo had been cerebral, articulate and unrelenting in his fight for the advancement of the fortunes of the Igbo in Nigeria.

He recounted the almost war-like tenure of the Igbo leader, which he said the president general had steered with the dexterity of a war general, not minding the possible threats to his life.

Seconder of the motion, Deputy National Legal Adviser, Okeagu Ogadah, said the most outstanding thing about Nwodo’s leadership style was his openness and transparency which, according to him, reflected in his judicious and accountable disbursement of the meagre resources available to the apex Igbo body.

Responding, Nwodo said he was humbled and disarmed by the overt and overwhelming endorsement of his leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

He thanked the NEC for the confidence reposed in him and assured them he would redouble efforts in the twilight of his administration to leave lasting legacies for Ndigbo.