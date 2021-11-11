Ohanaeze Ndigbo and Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige have called out President Muhammadu Buhari for special commendation.

The duo said the president should be praised for his neutrality and for fulfilling his promise of a free and fair election in Anambra state. In separate statements, Ohanaeze and the minister congratulated Prof. Charles Soludo on his victory at the poll.

Ohanaeze in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia, urged Soludo to “exhibit large heart, magnanimity and statesmanship in his public dispositions as the next governor of Anambra State.”

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation expressed delight that the people of Anambra State, in spite of obvious challenges, demonstrated an exceptional degree of maturity and wisdom in managing the emotions, anxieties, conflicts, trepidations and excitements that go with such highly celebrated governorship election.

Noting that Soludo had a track record of accomplishments, Ohanaeze said: “As the chairman, Committee on Planning and Strategy of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Soludo displayed robust intellectual prowess, creativity, organisational skill, prudence, vision, diligence and character comeliness.”

Senator Ngige said the victory was well deserved.

“Ndi-Anambra have spoken with this resounding victory. Having contested in 2010 with Soludo, who was then the PDP candidate and myself in ACN; an election in which I was ‘awarded’ the second position even though I won outright and Soludo third, I knew that with his tenacity of purpose and drive, he would one day make it to the seat of the Governor of Anambra State. It is a case in patience and endurance, an aspiration nurtured to serve the people with all his strength, I seriously believe Ndi-Anambra will hence, entertain no excuses. Much has been given, hence the expectation is very high. Knowing Soludo as I do however, I have no doubt that our people have made an excellent choice by voting him…

“At this auspicious juncture, the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, deserves a glowing national tribute. I put on record that Mr. President had on three different occasions, assured through me, that the Anambra governorship election would be free and fair. The last of such occasion being on October 14, 2021, when I conveyed the fear and the consternation of the religious leaders , elder statesmen and traditional rulers of Anambra State, more especially that of his friend, the Archbishop of Onitsha Metropolitan Province, His Grace, Dr. Valerian Okeke to him in his office.”

