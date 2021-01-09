One of the top most contenders of the position of President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof. George Obiozor has promised to serve and safeguard the interest of the Igbo nation and humanity.

Addressing journalists in Owerri, the Imo state capital, Prof. Obiozor said, “I promise and pledge most sincerely that if by the grace of God and the goodwill of our people I’m elected I will do my best with my maximum capacity to serve and safeguard the interest of the Igbo nation and humanity.”

According to him, he has the capacity and contact to lead Ohanaeze as former Nigerian Ambassador to United States of America, the state of Israel and Republic of Cyprus. He also said he had held positions of responsibilities like, Director General, Nigerian Institute of international Affairs (NIIA), secretariat coordinator 2014 national conference south east delegates, member presidential advisory committee, 2014 national conference. Other positions include adviser to President Ibrahim Babangida on international affairs, Adviser to the minister foreign affairs General Ike Nwachukwu and many other positions of international standard.

He further said he had authored 16 books, adding that he is the candidate with the required experience, knowledge, faith , conscience and capacity, having long been known internationally. He assured that his decision to contest for the position of the president general of the Igbo apex body was not based on self aggrandizement, personal ambition or self promotion stressing that by his age and career history he had long outgrown all that.

According to him, his major interest was service, a timely and crucial service at one of the most critical times in Nigerian history with dire consequences for the Igbo nation. He noted that the threat to the Igbo nation requires a mature and experienced person with a capacity to build enough consensus to define the interest of the Igbo.