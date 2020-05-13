Felix Ikem, Nsukka

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, led residents of Owerri to salute Governor Hope Uzodinma for arresting the perennial flooding in the state capital.

They were happy that the governor tackled the flooding menace from the roots by constructing strategic roads that housed the main drainage systems in the capital as provided in the city’s master plan.

“The drainage construction embarked upon by Uzodinma is efficacious. Most flood ridden neighbourhoods can lend credence to the fact that after the downpour of the past weeks, their areas are now flood free,” Ohanaeze Ndigbo said.

In a statement by the group President, of lmo State chapter, Ezechi Chukwu, and the Secretary, Kenneth Nwachukwu, the organisation noted that the reconstruction of key roads in Owerri, including Assumpta Avenue, World Bank, Relief market, Chukwuma Nwoha and Dick Tiger with standard drainages aligned with the governor’s vision of solving the perennial flooding.