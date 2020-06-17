Lukman Olabiyi and Lawrence Enyoghasu

The Lagos State chapter of Igbo lobby Ohanaeze Ndigbo has partnered with Fidelity Bank Plc, introducing a combo card that would serve as a membership identity card and debit card.

The combo card, unveiled in Lagos at the secretariat of the group, was part of activities to commemorate the second year in office of the Chief Solomon Ogbonna Aguene led executives.

Reeling out the achievement of the group executives, state Secretary-General, Chief Everest Ozonweke said that timely intervention of the Federal Government to the plight of Nigerians in China at the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in that country was as a result of its engagement with the South-East caucus of the National Assembly.

‘In line with the mission of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, which is to liaise with all tiers of government in Nigeria to ensure rapid socio-economic development in Igbo land while promoting dignity and self-respect among Ndigbo wherever they may be, this administration has established a deep synergy and good working relationship with the Lagos State Government,’ he said.

‘And this is really yielding the desired result. We expressed our gratitude for the kind gestures of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for carrying us along in his government. The 2019 Widows Empowerment programme was indeed a phenomenal experience for all of us in Ohanaeze Ndigbo in the state. 100 Igbo widows received the sum of N100,000 each from the governor as empowerment grant.

‘All these achievements were made possible by a selfless leader, Chief Aguene, whose main concern has never been his personal gain but what benefits his members,’ Ozonweke said.

Mr Chidozie Ezissi, a Fidelity Bank official, who spoke at the event, said what was being celebrated at the occasion was as a result of the bank’s cordial relationship with Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Ezissi, branch leader of Fidelity Bank, Ikeja GRA, said the group’s account is domiciled at the branch and following a series of meetings with Ohanaeze executives led by Chief Aguene, they agreed to come up with the concept to boost their business relationship.

‘Our bank partnered with Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Lagos State chapter, to produce a combo card – a debit card and also membership identity card.

‘The card is a debit card/membership identity card that guarantees 24/7 access to funds in the holder’s account anywhere in the world at any time.

‘The is part of the benefits our customers can enjoy, satisfying our customers is always our priority,’ he said.