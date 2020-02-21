The leadership of the Igbo apex organization, the Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Enugu State, yesterday, joined stakeholders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in applauding Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his peace and good governance initiatives and inclusive leadership style, which have entrenched participatory democracy in the state.

Speaking during the PDP State flag-off of the Chairmanship Campaign in Ikem, the headquarters of Isi-Uzo Local Government Area, ahead of the February 29 LG Elections in the state, Chairman of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Alex Ogbonna, who led a delegation of the organization to witness the event, said they were impressed with the good works of the governor.

Chief Ogbonna added that the governor’s penchant for peace and deep commitment to participatory democracy through wider consultation and consensus building, were responsible for the existing peace and security in the state.

He maintained that the governor’s uncommon leadership style also ensured the peace that exists in the State Assembly, describing the governor as a rare leader who does not segregate or hold grudges against anybody.

Senator representing Enugu North, Chukwuka Utazi, who spoke on behalf of the members of the National Assembly from the state, extolled the leadership qualities of Gov. Ugwuanyi as a humble, visionary, hardworking and popular leader. Senator Utazi said members of the National Assembly from Enugu State were solidly behind Gov. Ugwuanyi and will all be at the grand finale of the chairmanship campaign, next week, to demonstrate their solidarity and support for the governor and the party.