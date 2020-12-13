From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Four of the aspirants for the post of Ohanaeze President General in the forthcoming election of the organisation, Sunday, identified regional insecurity; poor economic development, marginalisation and suppression of talents by Nigeria’s skewed system as the major challenges confronting the Igbo.

They also noted that the Igbo were highly talented but needed a just, fair and even environment to operate.

Prof Chidi Osuagwu, Dr. Joe Nwaorgu, Dr. Chris Asoluka and Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, who stated these when they faced Igbo people across the globe on a Zoom meeting organised a Coalition of Igbo Organisations which lasted for about three hours, were united that the next President General of the apex Igbo body must have grassroots base.

Prof. George Obiozor was the only aspirants that did not participate in the virtual town hall hosted by the United Kingdom-based Chief Executive Officer of Njenje Media, Mazi Ezeoke.

They also said that the two unions as well as youth and women wings of Igbo organisations must be fully galvanised to actualise an egalitarian society.

Nwaorgu, Osuagwu and Uwazuruike, all gave nod to regional security, stressing that the Yoruba had set the pace with their Amotekun.

Nwarogu said that existential threat was staring Ndigbo in the face, so, if elected Ohanaeze President General, he would push for the South East to have a regional security outfit but for a start the existing vigilance services in the communities have to be strengthened.

Similarly, Osuagwu harped on the need strengthen the local vigilance groups to ensure the homeland security of the Igbo.

The speakers said that Igboland had continued to suffer because Igbo investments were majorly outside their area; hence, their call for the actualisation of stabilisation fund as proposed for the South East.

According to them, regional economic agenda would entail economics of scale, peer cooperation and boost in Ease of Doing Business through joint infrastructural development.

Nwarogu further said that unlocking the land tenure system in the region would also enhance investments in the South East.