Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Some stakeholders from Imo State have announced George Obiozor as the consensus candidate of Ohanaeze Ndigbo president general while other aspirants rejected the decision, insisting they are still in the race.

One of the aspirants, Goddy Uwazuruike, in a chat with Daily Sun in Owerri, said the aspirants did not agree to concede to anybody, maintaining that the Imeobi, the inner caucus of the Igbo cultural organisation, would soon meet to commence modalities for the election.

Uwazuruike, former national president of the Aka Ikenga, also dismissed the presentation of Obiozor to Governor Hope Uzodimma.

He said: “I am in the race; I cannot be deterred by a group of people playing out a script. Former Ebonyi and Imo states governors, Martins Elechi and Rochas Okorocha, tried it and failed. Ohanaeze has its own process of election.

“Presently, we are all aspirants. Imeobi will soon meet to appoint electoral committee members. The electoral committee will present the guidelines to Imeobi for approval. Thereafter, aspirants will buy the forms and submit themselves for screening.

“If they are successful, they will become candidates. The voting for the next Ohanaeze Ndigbo World-wide president general will be done on the floor of the general assembly. The process has no room for any interloper.”