George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

An aspirant for the position of the President-General of the Igbo apex socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Dr Chidi Osuagwu, has promised to remodel the current structure of the organization along with the defunct Ibo State Union model which was based on town unions.

He also said that his primary objectives would be to seek ways to unite all in the greater Igbo family.

Dr Osuagwu, who was a former Imo State president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo between 2005 – 2007, stated this at a press conference in Owerri, the Imo State capital, while declaring his intention to contest for the apex position of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

According to him, Ohanaeze started as an elitist organisation but that if elected the new President General that he will remodel it along the defunct Ibo State Union which was based on the town unions.

“Ohanaeze started as an elitist organisation but we have to go back and remodel the organization on the basis of the ” OHA” The former Ibo State Union was based on town unions. Let’s be reminded that the town unions of the past were the engine room that drove the very remarkable achievements of Ndigbo in all areas of human developments so many decades ago “.

He added, so, if elected my leadership must seek to rekindle that great Igbo spirit, that resilient and can-do attitude that has led them in the past to do the greatest things. The same spirit that helped them to survive some of the greatest challenges to ever confront any group of people on the face of the earth, yet through those rubbles of despair and destruction they arose, not just survive, but to thrive as the watermark of their achievement even after a very destructive civil war helped the rest of the country to heal and progress.”

Osuagwu also promised that his leadership will seek to revive the Igbo race politically, culturally, and spiritually.

“We shall seek to revive our people politically, Culturally and spiritually while jealously guarding our very rich cultural heritage. We must articulate new and bold ideas as we make a paradigm shift away from some of the old Ohanaeze idiosyncrasy and compromises which has greatly constrained us and limit our ability to be both assertive and proactive when the moment and realities demand such leadership,” he submitted.