From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Four of the aspirants for the post of Ohanaeze President General have identified regional insecurity, poor economic development, marginalisation and suppression of talents by Nigeria’s skewed system as the major challenges confronting Igbo.

They also said Igbo were highly talented but needed a just, fair and even environment to operate.

Prof. Chidi Osuagwu, Dr. Joe Nwaorgu, Dr. Chris Asoluka and Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, who stated these when they faced Igbo people across the globe on a Zoom meeting organised by a coalition of Igbo organisations last night, were united that the next leader of the apex Igbo body must have grassroots base.

Prof. George Obiozor was the only aspirants that did not participate in the virtual town hall hosted by the United Kingdom-based Chief Executive Officer of Njenje Media, Mazi Ezeoke.

Nwaorgu, Osuagwu and Uwazuruike, all gave nod to regional security, stressing that the Yoruba had set the pace with their Amotekun.

Nwarogu said existential threat was staring Igbo in the face, so, if elected he would push for the South East to have a regional security outfit but for a start the existing vigilance services in the communities have to be strengthened.

Osuagwu harped on the need strengthen the local vigilance groups to ensure the homeland security of the Igbo.