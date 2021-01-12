From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The deputy Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Toby Okechukwu, has congratulated former diplomat, George Obiozor, on his election as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Okechukwu, in a statement, yesterday, alsocongratulated other members of the newly elected Ohanaeze national executive, including the Secretary-General, Okey Emuchay and the National Publicity Secretary, Alex Ogbonnia.

The lawmaker charged the new Ohanaeze leadership on Igbo unity in order to actualise the Igbo potentials in the Nigerian commonwealth.

“Ambassador George Obiozor has the requisite experience and a track record of untainted public service. We, therefore, expect him to also exploit his national and international exposure for the good of our people”, he stated.

Okechukwu charged Ndigbo at home and in the diaspora to rally round Obiozor’s leadership.

The lawmaker, while stating that Ndigbo needed a more united house after the Ohanaeze election, urged the new leadership to reach out to and give everyone a sense of belonging in order to successfully champion a more resourceful, prosperous, and egalitarian society.