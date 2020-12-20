Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo yesterday resolved the impasse that emanated from the list of the Election Committee presented by the President General, Chief Nnia Nwodo in their last meeting fortnight ago.

This came even as one of the top contenders for the position of Ohanaeze Ndigbo President General, Prof. George Obiozor slumped at the meeting and was rushed out to hospital.

Obiozor was said to be feeling dizzy inside the meeting hall and was helped out of the hall where he eventually slumped, shouting and calling his community name. He was however, carried by security operatives who came with Imo State Governor, to an SUV and off to an unknown hospital.

Nwodo had in the said meeting called out a 40-man list with Sen. Ben Obi as chairman but some members of the Imeobi particularly, Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige former Governor of Imo State, Sen. Rochas Okorocha, vehemently objected to the list.

But at yesterday’s meeting which was made strictly for members of the Imeobi, the the issue of the objections were raised and Sen. Obi personally stepped down from the position chairman and was replaced with the former President of Ohanaeze Chief Garry Igariwey.

Briefing newsmen of the outcome of the meeting, the Special Adviser Media to Ohanaeze President, Chief Emeka Atamah said, “Today is the most peaceful Imeobi meeting since the inception of Ohanaeze. Some people raised objection to some names in the list of Election Committee specifically Chief Ben Obi and it was resolved when Obi on his own stood up and stepped down from the position.

It then became necessary for a new chairman to be nominated by the President General. He nominated Igariwey who is a former PG of Ohanaeze and the house unanimously accepted the nomination.”

Attamah said the Bishop Goddy Obi was made the Deputy Chairman, adding that the election would still be held in January, 2021.

He also disclosed that the election would take place in Imo state, noting that Ohanaeze election had held three times outside Enugu and that henceforth it would take place in the state that would produce the President General.

Others present at the meeting include, Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo statem Deputy Gov of Ebonyi, Kelechi Igwe; Sen. Chris Ngige, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Sen. Pius Anyi, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Prof. ABC Nwosu.