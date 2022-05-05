From Geoffrey Anyanwu and Jude Chinedu, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has reiterated its stand on the clamour for the presidency in 2023, ruling out the possibility of accepting a vice presidential slot.

Addressing the opening section of the ongoing Imeobi of Ohanaeze meeting, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Prof George Obiozor, warned that no Easterner should denigrate himself with the position of the Vice President in 2023.

He said the body has made contacts with several Nigerian leaders with respect to the right of the South East to produce a president for Nigeria.

Leaders already at the meeting include, Chief Mbazuluike Amaechi, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief Nnia Nwodo, Sen. Chris Anyanwu, Chief Enwo Igariwey, Sen. Victor Umeh, Prof. Peter Umeadi and Prof Fred Eze.

Ohanaeze had invited presidential aspirants from the South East to the Imeobi meeting to chart a way forward for a possible consensus.