Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) yesterday said it was not surprised at the open letter to Ndigbo by the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo, as it was a confirmation that he had no concern for Biafra.

Reacting to Nwodo’s letter in which he said that “neither IPOB nor Ohanaeze can give the Igbo Biafra,” IPOB said it was not in the same league with the Ohanaeze Ndigbo group as their scope and modus operandi were not the same. The Media and Publicity Secretary of IPOB, Comrade Emma Powerful told Saturday Sun that, “IPOB is not Ohanaeze Ndigbo group, our ethos and modus operandi is the exact opposite of theirs. They sell our people, we defend our people; they sell our interest, we demand our right.”

Buttressing the difference between IPOB and Ohanaeze, Powerful said, “For purposes of clarity, IPOB is not in the same league with Ohanaeze Ndigbo group. First of all, our name IPOB is self-explanatory. Indigenous people of Biafra is a name that comprises all indigenous peoples in the old Eastern Region; that is the entire area now referred to as South-East and South-South including parts of Lower Benue. Ohanaeze Ndigbo group is a social-cultural organisation dedicated to protecting the interest of her leaders to the detriment of the wellbeing of Igbo people.”

Attacking Nwodo’s letter, he said, “If there is any doubt that the slavish Igbo political class is against our freedom and progress as a people, the statement credited to Nnia Nwodo, where he personally wrote in his open letter to Ndigbo that “neither IPOB nor Ohanaeze can give the Igbo Biafra” is the clearest confirmation that he and his likes are sabotaging our efforts.

“We the noble family of IPOB worldwide views such cowardly anti-Biafra utterance with the utmost contempt that it deserves. Such statement coming from the leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo group is a clear demonstration that our clamour for freedom, which is presently resonating all over the world, is of no concern to these unrepentant Fulani slaves.

“By virtue of this unguarded comment, Nnia Nwodo has effectively flown the white flag of surrender before his caliphate masters. To the discerning, what he has done is to send a coded message to the Sultan that as long as he remains Ohaneze Ndigbo group President-General he will continue to undermine IPOB Biafra restoration effort. This statement is merely an extension of his public declaration in Lagos last year that he will use his last strength to sabotage any effort by IPOB to restore Biafra. Nnia Nwodo may have succeeded in reinforcing his one Nigeria credentials and reassuring his masters in the north that his treachery against his people will continue, but one inescapable fact he and his masters must know is that we in IPOB are more than determined, we are undeterred, unfazed and remain puritanically fanatical to our core pursuit of Biafra liberation and freedom for all oppressed people.”