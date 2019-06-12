Obinna Odogwu, Abakaliki

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has tasked the Federal government to create an additional state in the South East geopolitical zone for it to be at par with other zones which have six states.

It also appealed to the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led National Assembly to consider giving the position of Majority Leader to an Igbo lawmaker as part of the moves to correct the imbalance existing in the hallowed chamber.

These were contained in a statement issued by the Secretary General of the group, Uche Okwukwu, which was made available to newsmen in Abakaliki, Ebonyi State capital.

The statement partly read: “Ndigbo are committed to the fundamentals of justice, equity, fair play, freedom, democracy, rule of law and truth. In like manner, Ndigbo deserve that their plights be addressed through a legislative, political and equitable intervention.

“First, the obvious and undeniable political plight Ndigbo face today is the imbalance in the state numerical structure of regions. Whereas no region has less than six states, the South East has 5 states. The resultant effects are many and weigh negatively against Ndigbo in legislative and executive representations and distribution of national resources. This inequity and injustice can be addressed by the creation of an additional state in the South East.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo heartily celebrates with the Abiola family and Nigerians in general on the event of the recognition of June 12 as Democracy Day in Nigeria and the celebration of the same today. Ndigbo agree that the annulment of the presidential election of June 12,

1993, was an act of injustice that required to be redressed through an equitable, political and legislative intervention. This intervention came 26 years after.

“Ndigbo also express joy with the election of the Senate President and his Deputy and the Speaker of the House of Representatives and his Deputy. We hope that the election of these key principal officers of the National Assembly will put to an end the rift between the legislature (8th National Assembly), and the Presidency as witnessed in the last four years.

“As a body, we appeal to the leadership of the APC to consider an Igbo for the position of Majority Leader of the Senate; also we appeal to the president and the leadership of the APC to consider Ndigbo for major executive positions in due course,” the statement added.