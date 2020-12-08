From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has set up a three-member committee to wade into the feud between Governor David Nweze Umahi of Ebonyi State and former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim.

The committee members include Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Igwe Alfred Achebe and Senator Ken Nnamani.

President General of the organisation, Chief Nnia Nwodo, announced this at their general meeting (Ime Obi) held at Nike Lake Resort, Enugu.

Chief Nwodo described as unfortunate, media war by the two Igbo leaders in the past weeks, and charged the committee to stop at nothing to reconcile them.

The organisation also received and approved the report of Prof. Osita Ogbu-led Alaigbo Stabilization Fund Steering Committee.

The President General said under the arrangement, Ndigbo Development Foundation and Ndigbo Investment would be set up to serve as catalyst for the development of Igboland.

On the forthcoming general election slated for January 10, 2021, Chief Nwodo announced electoral committee saddled with the responsibility of conducting elections into various offices.

He appealed to Igbo to be diplomatic in all forms of agitations for the sake of national unity.

Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, urged the technical committee to come up with implementable proposals that will benefit Igbo at home and in the Diaspora and assured that Imo whose turn it is to produce next president general would ensure a credible candidate emerges.

He announced that South East Governors approved a parting gift of a Prado jeep to Chief Nnia Nwodo and Igwe Alfred Achebe, outgoing president general of Ohaneze Ndigbo and outgoing chairman of South East Traditional Rulers Council respectively.

The “Imeobi” which is the highest decision making organ of Ohaneze was attended by notable Igbo sons and daughters including Governor of Ebonyi State, David Nweze Umahi, who was represented by his deputy, Dr. Kelechi Igwe.

Meanwhile, Governing Council and Management of the Enugu State College of Education (Technical), ESCET, has expressed their immense gratitude to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for his passion, commitment and numerous interventions towards the growth and development of the College.

Speaking when she led members of the Governing Council, Management and academic staff of the College to formally present to Gov. Ugwuanyi an Award of Fellow of Enugu State College of Education (Technical), the Chairman of the Council, Amb. Mrs. Fidelia Akuabata Njeze, stressed that the governor’s support to the institution was “unprecedented.”

Amb. Njeze stated that the school, prior to the inception of the present administration in 2015, was confronted with the challenge of non-accreditation of courses for over a decade, which resulted to non-issuance of certificates to the College graduands and threatened the existence of the College as a tertiary institution.

The council chairman disclosed that Gov. Ugwuanyi’s administration gave the College financial support when the institution sought the state government’s assistance to meet the requirements of the National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE) and National Universities Commission (NUC) in order to obtain accreditation.

“I make bold to state that today, we have full accreditation in all our courses both at NCE level with NCCE and Degree level with NUC in affiliation with Nnamdi Azikiwe University Awka”, Amb. Njeze said.