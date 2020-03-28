Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Apex Igbo sociocultural organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, yesterday, shutdown its state office in Awka, Anambra State capital till further notice as part of measures to check the spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease codenamed COVID-19.

President of the organization in the state, Chief Damian Okeke Ogene, disclosed this while fielding questions from newsmen. He said that the offices of the body was being shut to enable the officials of the organization, Ndi Anambra and every other person who may have need to visit the secretariat for certain purposes stay at home and comply with all government’s directives meant to curb the spread of the dreaded coronavirus disease.

He said that the leadership of the organization would also use the opportunity to embark on the grassroots campaign to enlighten the people on how to protect themselves against the dreaded virus.