Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The apex-Igbo socio-cultural body, Ohaneze Ndigbo, yesterday rose from its Ime-Obi meeting and vowed to defend every soul in Igbo land.

The group, which discussed the deteriorating security condition in the country warned that Ohaneze states should not be taken for granted.

At the Ime-Obi meeting attended by important personalities, the organisation in a communique read by the President General, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, at Nike Lake Resort, said it would no longer watch while her people are slaughtered.

The communique read in part: “Ohaneze having extensively considered and deliberated the lone agenda of the meeting, which is “Security in Ala Igbo”, and having discussed exhaustively and with deep trepidation, the deteriorating security condition in the South East and nationwide, the assembly resolves as follows:

“Ohaneze hereby state categorically that Ndigbo will not stand by and watch their people slaughtered.

“That Ohaneze will defend every soul in Igbo land.

“Ohaneze hereby nominate, activate and direct the council of elders made up reputable Igbo personalities and leaders to engage Ohaneze state governors immediately on prevailing Security challenges.

“Finally Ohaneze reminds Ndigbo that there has been difficulties in security in our history in Nigeria: in all these our determination to protect our home lands and families against aggressors have never wavered and we have always relied on our ingenuity and vigilance to ensure our survival. Let nobody take us for granted.”

At the meeting, all contributors including Archbishop Emmanuel Chukwuma, Mr. Peter Obi, Chief Achike Udenwa, Prof Mrs Uche Azikiwe, Chief Mbazulike Amaechi, Tobi Okechukwu and representatives from Rivers and Delta states agreed that Ohaneze states should have a security arrangement to secure the area.

Others in attendance included Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Archbishop Maxwell Anikwenwa (retd), Enyinnaya Abaribe, Jim Nwobodo, Prof. ABC Nwosu, Tony Nnadi, Chief Mike Ahamba (SAN), Frank Ogbuewu, Azu Aboti, Anyim Ude and Adulphus Wabara