Obinna Odogwu, Awka

Leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly, a splinter group of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has slammed a N500 billion suit on the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) for deregistering the group and withdrawing the Certificate of Incorporation issued to them.

Also listed in the suit as the first defendant, is the Registrar General of the commission while the plaintiffs are the President General of the new group, Onuorah Basil Onyeachonam and four others.

This came about a month after the group had written the CAC, threatening to approach the court to seek redress on what it tagged unlawful deregistration having reportedly met the conditions stipulated by the commission before certificate was issued.

The CAC had withdrawn their certificate following the reactions and media fireworks that greeted reports on the group’s first outing at the palace of Igwe Nkeli Nzeke of Igbariam Kingdom where they held a press conference.

The suit with number: FHC/ABJ/CS/790/2020 filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja by their lawyers led by Amobi Nzelu, the trustees prayed the court to, among others, rule that “the defendants lacked the statutory powers to withdraw the said Certificate of Incorporation same having been registered under part C of Company and Allied Matters Act.

“An injunction restraining the defendants whether by themselves, assigns, privies or whosoever purporting to act on their behalf from withdrawing or tampering with the Certificate of Incorporation No: 144918 issued to the plaintiffs, on the February 28, 2020.

“The sum of N500billion being exemplary and punitive damages for the infraction of the rights of the plaintiffs to freedom of association as guaranteed by the constitution. The cost of this action being N50million.”