Obinna Odogwu, Awka

President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly, a splinter group of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Basil Onyeachonam Onuorah, has raised the alarm over threats to his life.

This came at a time when the group and the Ohanaeze national leadership under Chief Nnia Nwodo had engaged each other in a media warfare over the registration and the subsequent deregistration of Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly by the Corporate Affairs Commission [CAC].

In separate petitions addressed to the Director General of the Department of State Services [DSS], Inspector-General of Police [IGP] and the National Security Adviser [NSA] by the group’s lawyer, Odikpo Ekwenze, Onuorah, asked that the CAC should be investigated.

Also petitioned were the Attorney General of the Federation, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission [EFCC], Chairman of the National Human Rights Commission “and other high profile investigative agencies.”

One of the petitions read: “We call on the Director General, Department of Security Services to investigate the ongoing sharp practices going at the Corporate Affairs Commission; threats to the life of Barr Basil Onyeachonam Onuorah, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly, and invite one of the principal suspects, Chief John, for security questioning.”

“We, hereby, give you one month pre-action / demand notice to rescind your decision on the above subject matter and apologise to our client.

“We demand strict and swift compliance to the above pre-action/demand notice in order to avoid the inescapable public interest and embarrassing legal action as we may be left with no other alternative than to commence an aggressive and accelerated legal action against Corporate Affairs Commission which may also warrant or include damages up to the tune of N500 billion.

“In the event of your failure to meet these demands within reasonable time frame, please take this as our notice to your commission to proceed to a court of competent jurisdiction to seek remedies which will include but not limited to a declaration that your action in the purported withdrawal of the organisation’s certificate was unlawful, null and void.

“Reversal of your withdrawal of the Certificate of Incorporation of Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly; a declaration that Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly fulfilled the requirements for registration as clearly stated in Section 594 and 596 of Companies and Allied matters Act 1990 as amended.”