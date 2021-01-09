From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

A former commissioner in Imo State, Chief Chidi Ibeh, has emerged factional President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

Ibeh, a holder of a national award, Member of the Federal Republic (MFR), emerged during a parallel election organized by the Prince Richard Ozobu-led election committee.

Chief Uche Okwukwu was elected Deputy President-General. Okwukwu, who hails from Rivers State, was until his suspension by the Nwodo-led executives the Secretary-General of the apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation.

Chief Okechukwu Isiguzoro from Abia State was also elected Secretary-General.

Speaking on the outcome of the election on Saturday, Chief Ozobu told journalists that it was held in Enugu under strict observance of COVID-19 protocol.

‘We promised to give Ndigbo credible election and that is what we have done. A new leadership of Ohanaeze has emerged and it was in compliance with the constitution of Ohanaeze. We met all the requirements.

‘We are still collating results for other seats, but the key leadership positions are ready. It started late last night and was concluded this morning. Many delegates participated through zoom because of the ban on large gathering owing to COVID-19.

‘The rest of the National Ohanaeze Executive election results will be released after further verifications to ensure that the constitutional provisions were fully met.’