From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has slammed Kogi Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, for saying that rotational presidency was unconstitutional and that Nigerians should be allowed to choose from any part of the country.

Bello made the comment at the maiden edition of Yahaya Bello seminar for political and crime correspondents in Abuja on Friday.

National Publicity Secretary of the group, Chief Alex Ogbonnia, in a statement, yesterday, said Bello was still a student when an agreement was reached between the North and South with respect to rotational presidency and that his submission was wrong.

Ogbonnia said having been fortunate enough to be sworn in as governor of Kogi State at an impressionable age of 40, Bello should rather align with his southern colleagues who have all agreed that power should move to the South in 2023. He cautioned Bello not to truncate his date with destiny by embarking on a political adventure that lacks both conscience and principle.

“Governor Bello was still a student, studying accountancy at the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria when an agreement was reached between the North and South with respect to rotational presidency. The meeting was held at the National University Commission (NUC) Conference Centre, Abuja in 1998. Dr.Chuba Okadigbo spoke on behalf of the South, while Alhaji Abubakar Rimi spoke for the North.

“The likes of Dr. Alex Ekwueme, Chief Solomon Lar, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, etc were at the meeting. The Nigerian statesmen examined the merits and demerits of zoning and rotation of power between the composite zones in Nigeria. At the end, it was resolved that the presidency be conceded to the South and that it would rotate between the South and North in the interest of equity, unity and corporate existence of Nigeria.

“The foregoing was the basis for the emergence of presidential candidates of the mainstream political parties from the South West in1999. Since then, patriotic and peace loving Nigerians have adhered to the rotation principle such that at the end of Chief Olusegun Obasanjo second tenure, President Musa Yar’Adua was elected, Goodluck Jonathan and President Muhammadu Buhari.”

