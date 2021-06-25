Recently, the apex Igbo sociocultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Thailand chapter, welcomed the new Ambassador-designate of Nigeria to Thailand, Hon. Ovikuroma Orogun Djebah.

On hand to receive the ambassador were the president of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Thailand, Engineer Christopher I. Abadom, Eze Ndigbo Mekong River and vice-president Ndieze Ndigbo in Diaspora, HRH Eze Jerome Uzochukwu Ezeneche, Eze Udo 1 of Tanwanna and Chonburi, Thailand, HRH Kenneth Oti, and Mazi Elvis Chi Nwosu, chief editor, among others.

In a letter signed by Abadom and endorsed by royal fathers, elders and all members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo in Mekong presented to the ambassador, the Ohanaeze president conveyed the association’s message to the Federal Government of Nigeria. The message said in part: “We, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Mekong, wish to use this historic meeting to point out areas we hope you will look into and communicate back to the government, Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“A welcome meeting should be a joyous occasion but the situation and different agitations for good governance and self-determination by diverse groups in Nigeria today, to say the least, is very troubling for all of us lovers of peace and progress.

“We are fully aware that you understand our point of view, that when the South East (Ala Igbo) and other parts of Nigeria are in conflict, it affects the wellbeing of Nigerians in the Diaspora, especially Ndigbo of Mekong Region.

“We are also very troubled by the state of insecurity and killings of innocent Nigerians in different parts of the nation that has escalated under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

“Ndigbo in Thailand here strongly condemn the continuous killings and militarisation in the south east of Nigeria against those peacefully agitating for more social justice, equality, federal inclusion and self determination”

the statement also call for peaceful resolution of this situation to avoid more killings of Nigerians.

Futhermore, Engr Abadom call on the Federal Government to look into cases of Nigerians in Thai jails with the view of implementing the repatriation treaty which both countries are signatories. In his words: “Formerly, once a person is convicted in Thailand, upon serving 50 per cent of the term, the inmate is repatriated to Nigeria to complete the remaining terms. For sometime now that arrangement.has stopped. So we are appealing to the Federal Government through the new ambassador to help address this lacuna once and for all.”

Highlights of the event was leadership of Igbo community in a group photograph with the ambassador, His Excellency Djebah whose entourage included Head of Chancery, Mrs Francisca Jomomoh.