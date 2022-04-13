From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

As part of its resolve to reduce the unemployment rate among the youths in the south east,the Ohanaeze Ndigbo has announced plans to commence building of ultra modern shops in the zone.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, chairman elders council of Ohanaeze Ndigbo disclosed this on Wednesday while receiving the 27 graduating students of the Innoson Kiara accademy after their one year training in automobile repairs in collaboration with the Iwuanyanwu Foundation in Owerri,the Imo State capital.

He said the apex Igbo body is focused on alleviating the sufferings of youths in the area amidst the insecurity threats in the zone. ” Ohanaeze has good intention for its youths and that is why it has planned to build an ultra modern stores and other other projects for them,it will check the unemployment rates and security threats in the zone.

Iwuanyanwu while thanking the Chief Executive Officer of the Innoson groups, Chief Chika Okeke for his ingenuity in manufacturing cars locally in Nigeria encouraged government officials to patronise Innoson vehicles as their official rides.

He said that the 27 graduates were selected from 27 Local Government Areas of Imo State, also,stipends was given to them on course of their training while on graduation, were empowered with working tools.

” This is one one of the happiest days in my life ,i congratulate all of you, the greatest acomplishment anybody can have is taken step making others happy ,taken a critical course like automobile engineering in Nigeria is an essential thing and what everybody require , i thanked Inoson for his establishment of the company in Nnewi, he has survived were other people have failed, we are proud to partner with Inoson in the project “. Iwuanyanwu said.