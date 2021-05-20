From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo has descended on Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami for saying that the Southern governors decision to ban open grazing in the South was unconstitutional and “is like a ban on the sale of motor spare parts in the North”.

It described such a remark by a chief law officer of a federation as thoughtless, insidious and prejudicial.

A statement by spokesman of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia on behalf of its President General, George Obiozor, condemned the remark by Malami as malevolent, ominous and incendiary.

It wondered why the AGF was comparing people who were doing the business legitimately without causing any harm to their host communities to murderous and destructive herders.

Ohanaeze added that the Southern governors had by their banning of open grazing shown that they are the true lovers of the corporate existence of Nigeria.

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation the AGF was a chief law officer with penchant for twisting the law at will.

Ohanaeze recalled that Malami had in the past stated that “the rule of law is subservient to national security”, and also condemned the Amotekun security outfit by the South West and so on.

The group noted that the Fulani herders operated freely in the Southern Nigeria for ages until recently when they began to kill, main and destroy people farmlands.

It therefore, urged the Southern Governors to ignore Malami and go ahead and put machinery in motion for the appropriate legal instruments in their respective states so that the open grazing law will become enforceable.