Andy Uba has congratulated George Obiozor as the new president general of pan Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide.

Uba described Obiozor’s emergence as a round peg in a round hole. He said he had no doubt the man, considering his decades of wealth of experience, would serve the interest of the Igbo people both home and abroad.

He called on Ndigbo to speak in one voice and give the new president the needed support so that he could succeed while his tenure lasted.

According to the politician and businessman, Obiozor is a man of unblemished character, who has always represented the people well in all positions he has occupied in the past.

He urged him to quickly hit the ground running, especially in unifying the country. He said the president has all it takes to meet the expectations of the Igbo people.

“I have no doubt that his wealth of experience would pave the way for the progress of the Igbo as a people and further unite Nigerians across ethnic, regional and religious lines. We all respect him as a man of integrity.

“I heartily congratulate him on his deserved election. It is a victory for the Ndigbo and victory for Nigeria. I also congratulate all the contestants who slugged it out with him; they are all winners,” he said.

Uba also commended the former president general, John Nwodo, for running a successful tenure and giving the Igbo people a loud voice to speak with.

Obiozor, a former Nigerian Ambassador to the United States, scored 304 votes to beat two other contestants to emerge the winner in the election held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri, Imo State.