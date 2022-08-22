From Magnus Eze, Enugu

The leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and Ireland has raised the alarm over the nefarious activities impostors allegedly dragging the name of the group to the mud.

It stated that a certain Joe Ukemenam who was paraded himself as the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK was not even a registered member of the body in UK and Ireland.

In a letter to President General of Ohanaeze, Prof. George Obiozor, dated August 20, 2022, General Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and Ireland, Mrs Gift Anighoro declared that the leadership of the chapter was not in contention.

To buttress their position, the scribe said: “Chief Lady Aqueen Ibeto is the President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo. She was voted into position on the 20th of November 2021 after succeeding the previous president who presided for four years, Dr Nnanna Igwe.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and Ireland do not have a President General. Ohanaeze has only one President General, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide and the overseer of all the Ohanaeze organisations both in Nigeria and the diaspora, Ambassador General Professor Obiozor.

“A group of people are parading themselves as the Ohanaeze UK. This group and their unacceptable conduct have been reported to Ohanaeze Ndigbo Secretariat on several occasions. Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and Ireland members have been advised to distance themselves from this illegal group. We assume that this Joe Ukemenam is a member of this fake group.

“The Companies House registration (British Company registration body) number for Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK No: 08877797 is different to the Company Registration number used by the impostor.”

She urged that Ukemenam and his cohorts parading as Ohanaeze Ndigbo UK and Ireland be made to account for their detrimental actions and for the false use of the organisation’s name.

Outgone President, Igwe had in a communication to the National Secretary of Ohanaeze, Okey Emuchay, said: “I can confirm that Ibeto was overwhelmingly elected and sworn-in as the new Ohanaeze Ndi Igbo United Kingdom and Northern Ireland President.”