From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo has urged Ndigbo, particularly Elders, to be exemplary in whatever they do.

President General of Ohanaeze, Professor George Obiozor stated this at Okposi Court Area, Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State during the funeral ceremony of Chief John Eze Njoku alias Eziokwu Bu Ndu. The deceased was the father of Magnus Eze, head of the South East Bureau of The Sun Publishing Limited.

The PG, who was represented by Ebonyi State President of Ohanaeze, Dr. Peter Mbam, described death as an inevitable reality for all mortals.

He, however, stated that the memories of the late Eze Njoku will always bear the imprints of a worthy soldier who came and conquered.

Obiozor said in his tribute: “The sobriquet Eziokwu Bu Ndu symbolizes that he was a moral virtuoso whose character was annotated with sterling virtues.”

Also, Senior Special Assistant to Ebonyi State Governor on Rural Development, Ogbuefi Enekwachi Akpa said Eze Njoku was a moral avatar.

Akpa who spoke on behalf of family friends of the deceased stated that his wise counsel and persistent guidance as his late father’s friend, helped in making him the man he is today.

In his sermon, titled “Death is inevitable,” Chairman of Okposi Ministers’ Forum, Pastor Ifeanyichukwu Okorie urged the people to walk in the way of the Lord.

Citing the Book of Job 30:23, Okorie asked people to give their lives to Jesus Christ in order to save their souls, stressing that everyone is bound to die one day and face judgement.

The cleric, however, noted that only those who gave their lives to Christ and lived a good life can go to heaven and be with the Lord while those who failed to surrender their lives to Christ will go to hell.

“However you might be spending your lives. Bible says that death is appointed for all, and after death is judgement. And I want to tell you this afternoon, if you are still living in sin, the Bible says he that lives in sin is a slave to sin. Give your life to Christ and save your soul,” he stated.

Okorie noted that the late Eze Njoku lived a good life while on earth and expressed hope that Christ will grant his soul a peaceful repose.