Magnus Eze, Enugu

Deputy National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Chuks Iwegbu has said the apex Igbo organisation could drive the actualisation of president of Igbo extraction if it was fully repositioned.

This is as Pan-Nigeria Presidency of Igbo Extraction Coalition (PANPIEC) has disclosed that it would organise a five-million-man-march in parts of the country in support of the campaign for Igbo president in 2023.

Iwegbu, who spoke on the recent statements credited to some prominent Nigerians from the western and northern parts of the country, that the 2023 presidency should be open to all qualified Nigerians, said that such would be against the spirit of equity, fairness and natural justice.

“For me, I would suggest that Ohanaeze Ndigbo build capacity and become very formidable by mobilising and organizing Ndigbo politically (professionals, businessmen and women, traders, artisans, youths, undergraduates, Igbo diaspora) for a President of Igbo extraction that is in the collective interest of our people…

“When we build capacity and become very formidable, Ohanaeze would determine who would represent us not the selfish Igbo political elites whose constituencies are their personal pockets,” Iwegbu said.

Coordinators of march tagged: “Pan Nigeria Mass Movement (PANMMOV),” Igwe Apollo Emeka and Chief Larry Onah noted in a world press conference that the rally will take place in all states and major cities in Nigeria.

They said the rally and march will witness speeches, exhortations, goodwill messages and other side attractions.

According to Onah, the group would also write to the leaders of major countries of the world and key political, religious and traditional institutions in the country.

Spokesman of PANPIEC, Prince Uche Erondu, described PANMMOV as the foot soldiers of PANPIEC and lauded them for the initiative.

He urged all political parties to listen to the mood of Nigerians and zone their 2023 Presidential tickets to Igbo land.