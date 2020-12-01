By Chukwudi Nweje

Ahead of the Imeobi meeting of Pan Igbo socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide on Sunday, to decide on the modalities for the election scheduled for January 9, 2021, to elect new national executive, one of the aspirants for President-General, Chief Goddy Uwazuruike has vowed to resist anti-Igbo groups and organisations, which he said are out to discredit Ohanaeze and the Igbo.

Imeobi meeting is coming amid controversy generated by the Imo State Government’s endorsement of one of the five aspirants jostling for the top seat of the non-partisan Ohanaeze.

The meeting is also at a time an Abuja based legal practitioner, one Amobi Nzelu, counsel to Ohanaeze Ndigbo General Assembly, recently registered by the Corporal Affairs Commission, has asked the police and the Department of State Services (DSS) to stop the Ohanaeze Ndigbo election slated for January 2021 and also arrest the president-general of Ohanaeze, Chief John Nnia Nwodo, whose four year-tenure will expire by January next year

Gov Hope Uzodimma had endorsed one of the aspirants jostling to succeed Nwodo, Prof George Obiozor, a former Ambassador to the United States of America. The other aspirants include; Chief Goddy Uwazuruike, a lawyer and former president of Aka Ikenga, the Igbo intelligentsia group, Chief Chris Asoluka, a former member of the House of Representatives and also former president of Aka Ikenga, Dr Joseph Nwaogu, a former Secretary-General of Ohanaeze and Prof Chidi Osuagwu former chairman of Ohanaeze Imo state chapter.

Uwazuruike, however, described the Sunday meeting during which the electoral committee will be constituted as an important step in ensuring that the January election will be credible.

“Imeobi is one of the key arms of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide. It meets from time to time to make decisions on issues that are clearly beyond the scope of the Exco. There is also the general assembly where the Oha and Eze will take final decisions where necessary. But the current meeting is for the constitution of the Electoral Committee. The members will come from the states. This meeting is so important that if people who have shown their preferences or who are not independent are included, then the January election will be seen as predetermined. This meeting is so important that if people who have shown their preferences or who are not independent are included, then the January election will be seen as predetermined” Uwazuruike said.

He described the petition to stop the election as one in many series of attempts to destabilise Ohanaeze.

“The threat letter from the Abuja lawyer is one in a series of attempts to destabilise Ohanaeze. Today, the anti-Igbo groups and organisations are at work again. The Igbo spirit will once again emerge victoriously. No weapon fashioned against Ndigbo will survive” he said.