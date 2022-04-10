From Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Veteran Nollywood actress and National Woman Leader of Ohanaeze Ndigbo worldwide, Rita Daniels Chukwuji, yesterday, appealed to delegates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Aniocha South Local Government Area of Delta State to vote for her in next month’s primaries.

Rita Daniels, who is the Vice President of Nollywood, is aspiring to represent Aniocha South constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly. She told the delegates that if given the opportunity, she would leverage her contacts and connections to attract investment and development to the neglected locality.

Lamenting the condition of schools in the locality and the soaring unemployment rate, Rita Daniels promised to influence the state government to rehabilitate the schools and create avenues for youths and graduates to be gainfully employed.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I promise you transparency which we are lacking in the local government. I am not hungry, and cannot take what belongs to the people.

“I will attract development to Aniocha South through my contacts within and outside government.

“I championed the Nollywood Village which is about to be completed in Asaba, and it is going to create direct and indirect employment for our youths,” she said.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .