From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has appealed to Eastern Security Network (ESN), Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB), Biafra National Guard, Biafran Zionists Movement, and other organisations operating in Igboland to embrace ongoing peace process in the area.

Governors of the South East at a meeting in Enugu on April 25 with religious and traditional rulers from the zone had set up a peace and reconciliation committee headed by Ohanaeze President General, George Obiozor to reconcile various Igbo groups.

The committee has commenced consultations with stakeholders and leaders across the region, country and the diaspora.

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Alex Ogbonnia, yesterday, said the ultimate objective was to ensure peace, development, security and safety of Ndigbo wherever they are particularly in their homeland.

“Igbo everywhere should make every effort and contributions necessary to guarantee peace and security in Igboland.”

He urged the people to channel any information, suggestions, petitions, and documents that would facilitate the work of the committee through the committee secretary at its GRA, Enugu national secretariat.