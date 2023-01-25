From Magnus Eze, Enugu

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has extolled the Chairman of South East Governors’ Forum and Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, over his declaration of two-day public holiday to compel public servants in the state to collect their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs).

It, however, expressed concern over large number of unclaimed PVCs in the South East.

To this end, that apex Igbo body urged other Ohanaeze states to emulate the Ebonyi governor and declare public holidays before the January 29 deadline stipulated for the collection of the PVCs by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

National Publicity Secretary of Ohanaeze, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, in a statement, yesterday, drew a distinction between robust campaigns and social media activism on one side and voting during an election on the other.

He likened election to a football match, noting that while dribbling the opponent was key, it was the number of goals scored that will ultimately count.

Emphasising that this year’s polls were critical to the future of the country, Ohanaeze stated that it was very strange that an Igbo of whatever class or creed would be reminded on the need to vote in the oncoming general elections.

He said” “While commending Governor Umahi for his pragmatic sensitization of the Ebonyi populace towards the forthcoming elections, Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on all the Governors of Ohanaeze States to apply the Ebonyi paradigm in their respective jurisdictions.