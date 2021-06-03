Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council has expressed concerns over President Muhammadu Buhari’s threat against those he said want to destroy his government.

The President had in a statement warned that those who want to destroy his government would receive the shock of their lives as they will be treated in a language they will understand.

According to him, “Whoever wants the destruction of the system will soon have the shock of their lives. We’ve given them enough time.”

A tweet attributed to him also read: “Many of those misbehaving today are too young to be aware of the destruction and loss of lives that occurred during the Nigerian Civil War. Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand.”

Reacting, Ohanaeze Youths said the President had prepared the ground for another genocidal attack on Ndigbo by security forces.

The group’s president-general, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, said that the President had pushed Ndigbo to the wall.

“We write to alert the international community on another planned genocidal action against Ndigbo. This is sadly coming few days after Ndigbo held a memorial in honour of over five million lives wasted, including children, during the civil war.

“We are more concerned that this is coming from the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“It is quite sad that, while the same Buhari presidency is busy romancing with Boko Haram and other bandits in the North, it has in another stroke threatened massacre of Ndigbo simply for agitating against marginalisation

“What Buhari did was to boastfully remind us how he participated in the 1967 genocide, with a threat to repeat the onslaught,” he alleged. “We are, therefore, alerting the United Nations, the United States of America, the International Criminal Court, ICC, UK, and other international organizations of this looming genocide in Igboland, as Mr. President has given the security agencies license to wipe our people out as can be deduced from his recent statement.

“Already, several innocent Igbo youths have been murdered by security forces under the watch of Buhari, under the guise of hunting ESN, yet his Government is still looking for more blood.

“It is thus imperative that we send this SOS message to the international community as Buhari’s hatred for Ndigbo has now reached extreme level,” he further claimed.