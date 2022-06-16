From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC), has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to obey Supreme Court Order on the leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The council made the appeal while addressing newsmen in Abuja on Thursday, through its leadership, represented by the National President, Igboayaka O Igboayaka and National General Secretary, Ifeanyi Nweke.

Warning that members of the party are running out patience, the council in a prepared text read by Igboayaka, said: “We, the Ohanaeze Youth Council, the apex Igbo Youth Organization, worldwide, are truly worried that INEC is yet to recognize Edozie Njoku as the authentic National Chairman of APGA, after the Federal High Court and the Supreme Court had given judgements in his favour.

“Let me say this without fear of equivocation. APGA is a thorough breed national party; fortunately, APGA’s manifesto, mission and vision provides a roadmap for aggrieved people to converge and ventilate their minds rather than resort to agitation. Ozonkpu Victor Oye APGA leadership had incensed major stakeholders in the Southeast and they threw their weight behind Njoku to ransom and redeem the party. Instructively, this is what INEC is toying with.

“Pertinently, on April 6, 2022, in a subsisting Ruling delivered by Hon. Justice A.R. Mohammed of the Federal High Court Abuja Division in Suit No: FHC/BAU/CS/10/2020 in Motion No. FHC/BAU/M/41/2020 between Edozie Njoku & Others Vs Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) & another; and the lead Judgment of the Supreme Court of Nigeria delivered by Hon. Justice Mary Ukaego Peter-Odili, JSC in Suit No: SC/CV/686/2021 between Jude Okeke Vs APGA & others declared Njoku as the authentic National Chairman of APGA.

“Despite these judgements, the commission has continued to play the ostrich for the past one month. Clearly, Section 287(1) and (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 as altered, it is imperative that INEC obeys the aforesaid valid and subsisting Federal High Court Ruling and Supreme Court judgment; or face the full wrath of our people.

“Consequent upon the above, we have fears that the commission may have compromised the principle and ethics governing global best practices in election. Therefore, his continued stay as INEC Chairman is a time bomb,” the council members warned.

