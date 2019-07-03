Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Ohanaeze Youth Council (OYC) has vowed to resist any attempt by any group or individual to forcefully implement the Rural Grazing Area (RUGA) settlement in the South East.

Speaking to our correspondent in Owerri, National President of OYC, Igboayaka O Igboayaka, noted that Igbo youths were ready to do everything it takes to prevent the implementation of RUGA in the zone.

According to Igboayaka “those asking for RUGA settlement across the federation are indirectly asking President Muhammadu Buhari to do declare war in the country, and over 30 million Igbo youths will not fold their arms; we will do everything possible to resist them.

“They cannot use RUGA in disguise to invade Igbo land; nobody can issue such warning, only insane people who do not care about the current threat to peace in the country can issue such threats.

Igboyaka said that he was presently disappointed with those urging the president to implement the RUGA settlement across the nation, maintaining that its call could only lead Nigeria to break up.

Similarly, Igbo pressure group, the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign States of Biafra (MASSOB) has assured that the call for the forceful implementation of RUGA will fail in South East.

Leader of MASSOB, Uchenna Madu, disclosed this to our correspondent in Owerri.

According to him “we will always defend the lives and properties of Ndigbo and Biafrans in general. The islamisation agenda on Nigeria is a reality as forceful establishment of RUGA settlements across the nation is the final onslaught against the entire nation.

“RUGA settlements will act as the platform for the close range domination, terrorising, islamisation and religious killing of the natives. The implementation of RUGA settlements will never see the daylight in Biafra land,” Madu vowed.