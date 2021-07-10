The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council (OYC) has thrown its weight behind the Southern Governors Forum (SGF) over its stand on open grazing, the 2023 presidency, as well as electronic transmission of votes.

The governors had, at a meeting in Lagos earlier in the week, re-echoed their ban on open grazing of cattle. They also expressed total support for electronic transmission of results and Southern Presidency during the 2023 elections.

In a statement issued by the OYC on Friday, the group said the decision of the governors was apt and in the best interest of Nigerians. The youth group said only election riggers would be scared of electronic transmission of election results.

The statement was signed by Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, President-General of the OYC and Comrade Obinna Achionye, Secretary-General.

The statement noted: “We align ourselves with the decision of the governors on electronic transmission of results; in fact, it should start from the governorship election in Anambra State this year.

“Nigerians have been engaging in all manner of electronic registration, including the NIN, voters registration, among others. We see no reason anyone should be scared of electronic transmission of election results, only the guilty are afraid. We urge the Senate not to delay in returning that provision to the Electoral Act, as anything short of that would be unacceptable.”

The youth group, while hailing the governors for maintaining their stand on open grazing, stressed: “The people are watching as the September deadline has been set. There should be no compromise; they should not be intimidated by anyone, as this is the only way to secure our people against murderous herdsmen.

“We are also delighted with their stand on zoning of the presidency in 2023. However, we ask that it should be micro-zoned to the South-East, as it remains the only region yet to have a shot at the presidency in the entire Southern Nigeria.

“Our people are also here advised to ensure adequate participation in the on-going Continuous Voter Registration. It is a golden opportunity to right the wrongs we inflicted on ourselves in the past.

“The various agitating groups should not stop people from taking part in that exercise, as even referendums require one form of identification or the other.

“We call on the IPOB, the MASSOB, BIM, Zionists to allow their members take part in the exercise. They should please key into this,” the group pleaded.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.