Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Youth wing of Ohanaeze Ndigbo has condemned the recent call to attack President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Nnia Nwodo, by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, describing such statement as a joke taken too far.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo youths in a statement by the National Assistant Secretary, Onyedika Omeke, National Assistant Publicity Secretary, Okey Nwachukwu and National Deputy President Kingsley Dozie, after a meeting in Enugu, yesterday, described Kanu’s statement as “reckless, despicable and unfortunate.”

The group said such statement stands condemned by any sane and full blooded Igbo man, noting that Ndigbo, as a people, are renowned for wisdom, enterprise and free thinking.

The youths also called on the IPOB leadership and advisers to caution and end the excesses of Kanu while Kanu should offer an apology to Ndigbo in general and Nwodo in particular.

“It is despicable to note that at this crossroad of history in Ndigbo existence and civilisation, when all hands are on deck to rescue Igbo land from the clutches of marginalization, political cesspit and development doldrums, a Biafran activist turned chattering rabble-rouser that sees in himself a demigod/god status, is threatening the existence and peace of the region.

“To wake up to the news of Kanu demanding that Nwodo, be stoned is a joke taken too far and a dark page in Igbo history. It has never been this bad! This should be condemned by any sane and full blooded Igbo man,” the group said.